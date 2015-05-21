Food & Drink

Warm Beef & Mushroom Salad Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Warm salad of beef and mushrooms with crunchy croutons. Picture / Babiche Martens
WARM SALAD OF BEEF AND MUSHROOMS WITH CRUNCHY CROUTONS

Serves 4
4 x 120g sirloin steaks

1 tsp paprika

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, sliced

250g mixed mushrooms

4 tomatoes, quartered

2 cups croutons

½ cup basil leaves

¼ roughly chopped parsley
Dressing

1 Tbsp oil

2 Tbsp lime juice

1 Tbsp sweet chilli

½ tsp brown sugar
  1. Rub the steaks with paprika and set aside.
  2. Heat oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the garlic and saute for 2 minutes until lightly browned. Set aside.
  3. Heat pan to high and cook the steaks for 3 or 4 minutes on each side or until done to your liking. Set aside for 10 minutes before slicing thinly.
  4. In a large bowl, combine the mushrooms, garlic, tomatoes, steak, croutons, basil and parsley.
  5. Mix the dressing ingredients in a jar and shake well. Dress the salad and serve.

