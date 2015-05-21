Warm Beef & Mushroom Salad Recipe

WARM SALAD OF BEEF AND MUSHROOMS WITH CRUNCHY CROUTONS Serves 4
4 x 120g sirloin steaks 1 tsp paprika 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 cloves garlic, sliced 250g mixed mushrooms 4 tomatoes, quartered 2 cups croutons ½ cup basil leaves ¼ roughly chopped parsley
Dressing 1 Tbsp oil 2 Tbsp lime juice 1 Tbsp sweet chilli ½ tsp brown sugar
- Rub the steaks with paprika and set aside.
- Heat oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the garlic and saute for 2 minutes until lightly browned. Set aside.
- Heat pan to high and cook the steaks for 3 or 4 minutes on each side or until done to your liking. Set aside for 10 minutes before slicing thinly.
- In a large bowl, combine the mushrooms, garlic, tomatoes, steak, croutons, basil and parsley.
- Mix the dressing ingredients in a jar and shake well. Dress the salad and serve.