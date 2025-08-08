Wake up to these delightful breakfast and brunch dishes. Recipes by Angela Casley. Curated by Madeleine Crutchley.

How do you like your eggs?

Poached? Scrambled? Baked into a tart? Submerged in a spicy tomato sauce?

This collection provides instruction for all sorts of ways to enjoy your eggs – and other breakfast foods, including waffles, tarts and tortillas.

If you need to feed a crowd, turn to a roll of pastry in your freezer. This recipe makes economic use of the staple, and combines cheesy flavours with runny yolk eggs.

This recipe involves a crepe full of caraway, sesame and fennel seeds enrobing creamy scrambled eggs. You could also serve with fresh tomatoes and avocado.

A not-too-sweet loaf you might otherwise serve for dessert can double as a lush breakfast. This one draws on the earthiness of rhubarb and sweetness of bananas (best drenched in butter).

Put leftover rice to use in this cosy and warming fish dish. It’s also imbued with garlic, pepper, chilli and lemon juice before being topped with flaky kahawai.

Vanilla waffles stack neatly and are the perfect vehicles for homemade jam. Angela Casley suggests one made from frozen berries, chia seeds and lemon zest.

Tortillas, pan-fried until crisp, lay the base for this plate. Then, layers of avocado, kale, corn and cucumber create stronger flavours. You could add an egg for a more substantive meal.

Swap your toast for a soft homemade flatbread. If you’re serving a crowd, consider arranging an array of toppings, so people can build their own.

Adjust the serving size of this breakfast dish to suit your dining table. Pay attention to the ratios of spice if you’re increasing the size.

These pretty tarts require a little more effort but offer layers of textural complexity. The delicate filo holds a mixture of mushrooms, ricotta, chopped thyme and freshly poached eggs.

This stack of vanilla pancakes sandwiches a mix of mascarpone, lemon curd and mixed berries.

These carrots add a zingy flavour to a mildly earthy spread of avocado. You could also add these within a sandwich or to the side of a rich dinner dish.

