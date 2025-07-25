Crispy, golden, and packed with flavour, these triangles are a crowd-pleaser.
Butter or oil works well for brushing the filo. Filo triangles are quick to assemble and ideal for whipping up when you have guests. Make them in advance so you can bake them when needed. Also great to take along to a potluck dinner.
Makes 12-15
1 Tbsp capers
1 spring onion, diced
150g sour cream
1 Tbsp lemon zest
2 Tbsp lemon juice
½ cup grated parmesan
¼ cup chopped dill
¼ cup chopped parsley
1 egg, whisked
6 pieces of filo pastry
20g melted butter, plus extra for the tops
1 tsp sesame seeds (black or white)
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a baking tray with paper.
- Into a medium-sized bowl, flake the fish, removing any bones.
- Add the capers, spring onion, sour cream, lemon zest, juice, parmesan, dill, parsley, and egg.
- On a clean bench, place one piece of filo, brush with butter and top with another piece. Cut into five even strips. Place a heaped tablespoon at the end of each strip.
- Brush generously with butter and fold into triangles. Place onto the baking tray. Repeat with the remaining filo.
- Brush with extra butter, then sprinkle over sesame seeds.
- Bake for 15 minutes until golden, then serve hot.