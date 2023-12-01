18 Edible Holiday Gifts, From Homemade Pickles To Festive Cookies

Skip the holiday-season crowds and make these delicious homemade gifts instead.

Sometimes, a good Christmas gift is one you’ve dreamed up yourself. You can take the tastes of your loved ones into account and devote a bit of time and effort to make them feel special.

We’ve got a range of goodies to suit many preferences in this collection. If you’re looking for specialty pantry goods, there’s zesty grapefruit curd, versatile and vibrant marmalade and homemade pickle.

Or, if you’d prefer to roll up your sleeves and put your baking skills to work, there are lots of little treats to fit into your prettiest biscuit tin. You might turn to lovely white chocolate and pistachio shortbread or a summery blueberry slice.

These edible gifts will make a great stocking stuffer and really showcase a sense of care. Some might also feature in your final festive feast — where they can be savoured by a whole party.

A zesty curd keeps well in the fridge over a few days. This grapefruit variety will make breezy breakfasts a little sweeter.

A vibrant jam will supply the taste of summer for months and months — top the jar with a bit of gingham for a charming bit of kitsch.

Make this marmalade for a stocking stuffer, then enjoy it smeared over a juicy pork loin.

This golden chutney is well-spiced, with cardamom, turmeric and cinnamon supplying a warm flavour. It will be a great staple for your loved ones to pop on sandwiches, sausage rolls and homemade pies throughout the year.

This pick would better suit a cheeseboard lover, pairing well with crackers, creamy cheese and olives. Adjust the heat levels depending on the tolerance of your pal.

A big jar of homemade pickles is quite the treat for a food lover. You might also add a few nice cheeses and a bundle of herbs to the gift basket.

Plenty of festive flavours blend to make this sweet chutney pop — think of it as a stew with cranberry, pear, cloves, orange and a cinnamon stick.

These vibrant bars will keep well in a tightly sealed container and make a delightful snack for a beachy picnic.

These crisp cookies are packed with chocolate and pick up a fruity taste from a hint of orange zest. Enjoy hot with melted chocolate or save for post-holiday snacking.

You can decorate the top of these moreish sugar cookies to resemble a wreath and make use of any leftover ribbons.

Blueberry Bakewell slice

A topping of sliced and ground almonds adds a nutty note to these blueberry slices. These are ideal for eating throughout the holiday season, bringing a warming flavour to the summer berries.

These shortbreads are extra adorable when packaged up with a bit of ribbon or saved in a nostalgic tin box.

A smattering of edible flowers elevates these punchy biscuits. You could also add a lick of festive icing if you’d like to really celebrate the season.

These little shortbreads are adorable, with super-sweet white chocolate and toasty pistachios. Deliver this gift with a strong cup of Earl Grey tea.

A snowy sprinkle of icing sugar finishes these chewy sweet treats, with crunchy nuts and caramelly flavours.

These treats, according to their namesake, are best served with a milky cup of tea. They’re an ideal present for raisin lovers.

Skip the store-bought variety and dive into these homemade mince pies. This recipe, from Angela Casley, enjoys the flavours of pear, pecans, apricots and dried figs.

These mini packages would be best suited to a sweet tooth. They’re coconut and berry flavoured and are sweetened with honey.