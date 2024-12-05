It’s Flip-Flops Season & Here Are 10 Of The Best Ones To Buy

The national footwear of choice gets an update for summer. Here are 12 cheap and cheerful flip-flops (they’re all under $100) to slide your toes into.

Last summer we lauded the merits of a footwear national treasure - the flip-flop, usually called Jandals in New Zealand. This summer, they’re still a vital part of a summer wardrobe.

The simple shoe with its origins rooted in ancient Egypt circa 1500 BC through to the traditional Japanese Zori sandal has well and truly been embraced by Kiwis as a low-maintenance summer wardrobe staple. But as we’ve witnessed in the past couple of seasons, they’ve had something of a renaissance, with designers creating their own iteration of the Jandal that ranges from customer leather sandals to the tried and true comfort of a rubber sole.

The best thing about flip-flops for summer is they can be worn for any occasion by anyone - whether it’s with a range of easy summer dresses or with shorts and a T-shirt. For after-five summer occasions, you can even get away with flip-flops styled with resort-style maxi dresses for the perfect high-low outfit formula.

But wearing the sandals also comes with a caveat – be a considerate citizen and ensure your feet and toes are taken care of. For those who adhere to the virtues of a decent pedicure, you’re already a step ahead. For everyone else, it doesn’t take too much effort to ensure your feet and toenails are clean.

The simplest of slip-ons, a classic black pair is an easy investment for various dress codes this summer.

A slim-line version rendered in metallic gold is one of the many ways brands have diversified the design to appeal to more formal summer dress codes. Harnessing the merits of a good, comfortable Jandal while not skimping on the glam.

The beauty of these elevated slip-ons is they are made with tapered vegan leather, connected to a signature cushion sole, great for urban environments where your feet need ample support on the pavement.

Proving there is a way to make something even more Kiwi, the iconic local brand offers up its take on the humble summer shoe with its classic plaid rendered in blue, green, and of course, red.

For someone looking at pastel hues and block brights, it’s hard not to look past the rainbow assortment of colours from this local brand, with a specific focus on arch support. The straps are also connected to the base which makes this ideal, so your toes don’t have to grip to keep the sandals on. Walk all day without overusing muscles and tendons in the feet, plus the strap can also be stretched to suit the width of your foot. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The local brand that coined the term Jandal (a portmanteau of the Japanese and sandal) is still manufacturing its classic zig-zag sole which makes this option skid-resistant and highly durable. Perfect for those who spend a lot of time on a boat.

The Mambo Tropics version features a vibrant navy-blue base with a bold floral design, the ideal choice for someone with a soft spot for a floral print.

For a thicker strap, these 90s-inspired flip-flops are an ideal support this summer from the beloved Brazilian brand.

Branding out from its ubiquitous clogs, these are a fashion-forward take on the classic. With its platform sole, the Crocs Getaway Collection comes in a variety of heights and colours, but this off-white option is the perfect choice to work across all your summer events.

There’s something fun and kitsch about a tropical print, and these playful options from the surf stalwart are a great way to add some interest to a classic summer shoe.

More summer accessories

The best way to make a summer outfit shine is with some added value.

The Ultimate Guide To The Best Summer Sandals For Every Budget And Style. The quest for the perfect pair of sandals ends here. From fisherman sandals to sturdy flatforms, there’s a sandal type to suit every personality. Choose wisely.

Are Birkenstocks The Most Versatile Shoes Ever? Tyson Beckett recounts seven days, two countries and 250 years of history in one pair of sandals.

Is The Scrunchie Back In Style? NZ Makers On Why The Hair Tie Is Everywhere. The scrunchie dropped out of popularity throughout the 2000s. Now, NZ fashion designers are championing its return with flourishing hair ties.

An Extended Guide For Choosing The Best Sunglasses This Summer. Let this extensive list of sunglass styles, available to shop right now, guide your decision on one of the most worn accessories of the season.