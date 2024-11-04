Sophie Devine has announced she will step down as captain of the White Ferns T20 side after the Women’s T20 World Cup in October. Video / Corey Fleming

The Hawke’s Bay member of world champion New Zealand women’s Twenty20 cricket side the White Ferns will be back in the Bay on Wednesday as players continue victory tour with the trophy they won in Dubai last month.

Hawke’s Bay cricketer Rosemary Mair (left) celebrating the ICC Women's T20 World Cup win after New Zealand defeated South Africa in the final in Dubai last month. Photo / Photosport

The 25-year-old Rosemary Mair, a right-arm medium-pace bowler who played a pivotal role in the triumph with a career-best 4-19 in a group-stage win over India and then 3-25 in the win over South Africa in the final, will be joined by fellow Central Hinds player Hannah Rowe, of Palmerston North, for the tour’s Hawke’s Bay public event at Havelock North’s Anderson Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Mair first played for the White Ferns in 2019, part of the experience that was the basis of the triumph in the UAE.

Wellington players Georgia Plimmer and Jess Kerr are also involved in Wednesday’s visit, and the Havelock North Cricket Club will host a 4.30pm-5.30pm barbecue at the park, with fans encouraged to participate in a Q&A session with Mair and Rowe.