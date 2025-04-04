“While we can’t say for certain that the offal recently dumped in the river belongs to our missing sheep, its close proximity raises serious concerns.”

Central Hawke’s Bay Senior Constable Andy Walker said they were following up on the theft with camera footage.

“The week before this, offal was found in the river under Pukeora Hill.”

He said theft of livestock, or rustling, was not uncommon.

“It happens more frequently than we know about.

“Farmers might notice a couple of sheep missing from their mob but don’t report it because they think maybe they miscounted and also because there’s bugger all we can do about it.”

Hepi said her daughter couldn’t understand why someone would do that.

“It’s so wrong. It was dumped in a popular dog walking and fly-fishing spot.

“It’s not nice to come across something like that, and it stunk.”

A spokesperson for Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said dumping offal into rivers, even in small amounts, can reduce water quality.

“In slower-moving sections, decomposition can lower oxygen levels, while bacteria and pathogens could pose health risks to people and animals.”

Ellis said as a not-for-profit charity, the A&P Society relies on grazing sheep to generate a small income.

“This helps to offset our largest operating expense — rates, which cost us around $15,000 a year.

“Every loss impacts our ability to maintain our facilities and continue serving the community.

“We are asking anyone with information about this theft to come forward. To support our ongoing work, we encourage locals to get behind our fundraising auction on April 13.”

Walker said what she loved about Central Hawke’s Bay was the pride of most people in the district.

“Most days, I drive past a retired couple picking up rubbish in their neighbourhood as they walk their dogs, smiling as they go. Every year, we hold an event where people help clean up State Highway 2 — it’s one of the most popular events on our annual calendar.

“It’s disgusting to see photos like this on social media, and I am sad that this behaviour undermines all those in our community who do make an effort to look after our place with pride.”

Dead stock, domestic and other farm rubbish can be disposed of in farm dumps and offal pits, but not waterways, an HBRC spokesperson said.

“Our waterways are not the place to dump offal or carcasses. If you find offal or animal carcasses or rubbish dumped in waterways, call our Pollution Hotline on 0800 108 838.”

Penalties for dumping offal range from issuing a warning at the lowest end of the scale to prosecution.

