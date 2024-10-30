Advertisement
White Ferns to bring T20 World Cup to Hawke’s Bay

Hawkes Bay Today
White Ferns captain Sophie Devine lifts the trophy after winning the Women's T20 World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Fresh from their T20 World Cup triumph, the White Ferns are hitting the road with the trophy, and will bring it to Napier and Havelock North on Wednesday, November 6.

The trophy arrives in Christchurch on Friday, where it will embark on a whistlestop eight-day tour of the country from south to north, with members of the team and support staff appearing at fan events in their regions.

The free-entry public events will be mixed with special visits to cricket clubs and schools as the White Ferns look to share the World Cup joy with as many New Zealanders as possible.

NZC GM marketing communications Stacey Geraghty said the trophy tour was a great opportunity for the team and the public to connect and celebrate their triumph.

The World Cup win is without a doubt a watershed moment for women’s cricket in this country and we’re determined to make the most of it.

“Based on the amount of excitement back here in New Zealand following the win, we’re expecting the public to get out in force to celebrate with the team, in the same way Kiwis supported the Black Caps during their ICC World Test Championship Mace tour in 2021.”

The public events will allow fans to get up close and personal with players and the trophy, as well as snap up photos and signatures.

The specific time and locations for the Napier and Havelock Norths event will be confirmed via White Ferns social media in the coming days.

The White Ferns are also in town this cricket season to play. They go up against Sri Lanka at McLean Park in an ODI on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

