White Ferns captain Sophie Devine lifts the trophy after winning the Women's T20 World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Fresh from their T20 World Cup triumph, the White Ferns are hitting the road with the trophy, and will bring it to Napier and Havelock North on Wednesday, November 6.

The trophy arrives in Christchurch on Friday, where it will embark on a whistlestop eight-day tour of the country from south to north, with members of the team and support staff appearing at fan events in their regions.

The free-entry public events will be mixed with special visits to cricket clubs and schools as the White Ferns look to share the World Cup joy with as many New Zealanders as possible.

NZC GM marketing communications Stacey Geraghty said the trophy tour was a great opportunity for the team and the public to connect and celebrate their triumph.

“The World Cup win is without a doubt a watershed moment for women’s cricket in this country and we’re determined to make the most of it.