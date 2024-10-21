Rosemary Mair struggled to walk over winter – now she’s walking on water.
The Hawke’s Bay fast bowler turned in one of the performances of her career for the White Ferns in the Women’s T20 World Cup final win in Dubai, taking 3-25 offher four overs to knock the stuffing out of South Africa’s chase.
The 25-year-old was then one of three White Ferns named in the ICC team of the tournament, alongside fellow youngsters Amelia Kerr, Eden Carson and Fran Jonas.
Mair’s body is set to be put back on ice again for the immediate future, a decision made to keep her healthy for the big moments that could be ahead of her and her team.
The White Ferns were written off coming into the tournament, but Mair’s nip and control at the top, and deceptive slower balls in the middle and death overs, played a huge part in their title push.