A serious back injury after an excellent season with the Central Hinds meant Mair was kept away from series against England home and away in what would kickstart a horror build-up to the cup.

Rosemary Mair had one of the performances of her young career in the T20 World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

“I sat down with the medical staff and Ben [Sawyer, White Ferns head coach]. We made the decision to rest in the winter and I took six weeks off bowling.

“It was a decision we made to get to the World Cup, so it all worked out in the end.”

With her body clicking in Dubai, Mair at times struggled to comprehend the progress the White Ferns had made in such a short time.

“We had a game plan coming into the tournament and we’ve been trying to stick to that for the last six to 12 months, and to see it come off during the World Cup was cool,” Mair said.

“Even when we were on the bus to the ground, I think it only just sunk in that we were in the final.

“It was a pretty comprehensive victory as well which was cool.”

Despite losing the toss, New Zealand were happy batting first, a tactic which had served them well in the tournament.

After posting 158-5 in their 20 overs, Mair said she and her teammates were clear on what they had to do.

“We knew going into it that South Africa were pretty top-heavy with their batting.

“Both of their openers were the top two run-scorers of the competition, so we knew they were going to come out hard and they batted pretty well in the power play.

“But I think our bowlers, between overs seven and 10, absolutely pulled it back.”

From Dubai, the White Ferns travel straight to India to play a three-game ODI series in Ahmedabad, but Mair won’t be making the trip.

She’s being rested for the series as part of her long-term rehabilitation from that back injury.

When she does return home, she’s looking forward to connecting with loved ones and the fans who have supported them through thick and thin.

“It’s been a tough 18 months, but people still backing the team and supporting us has been amazing.”

The White Ferns will play Sri Lanka at McLean Park on March 4.