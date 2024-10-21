Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

White Ferns: The understated Hawke’s Bay hero of the T20 World Cup triumph

By Aiden McLaughlin
Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
The White Ferns have defeated South Africa with a 32-run victory in Dubai this morning. Video / Sky Sport

Rosemary Mair struggled to walk over winter – now she’s walking on water.

The Hawke’s Bay fast bowler turned in one of the performances of her career for the White Ferns in the Women’s T20 World Cup final win in Dubai, taking 3-25 off

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today