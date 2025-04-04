Advertisement
Updated

Trump’s tariffs: Hawke’s Bay export leaders assess potential regional impact

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

The trade war has begun with US President Donald Trump rolling out reciprocal tariffs – but the calculations are being questioned.
  • Hawke’s Bay exporters are concerned about President Trump’s 10% tariffs on US-bound imports from New Zealand.
  • The chief executive of Hawke’s Bay’s Regional Economic Development Agency says the region’s export-focused economy, especially meat and wine, will be impacted.
  • However, the tariffs are lower than those on other countries, potentially keeping Hawke’s Bay goods competitive in the US market.

Hawke’s Bay farmers and exporters are readying for a scrum over tariffs with the US, as President Donald Trump’s worldwide shake-up plunges them into an uncertain future.

“To give it a rugby analogy, we’re ‘crouch, touch, hold’, and we’re still holding before any engagement,” farmer director for Beef + Lamb

