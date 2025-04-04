Law said Saturday’s weather was expected to reach a high of 26C with showers in parts of Hawke’s Bay in the afternoon and slightly more blustery conditions.

“It’s not going to be the heavy stuff we have been seeing in other parts of the country.”

He said 26C was a high temperature for this time of year, and typically the average sat at 19C with an exception in 2016 when an April temperature reached 28.2C in Napier.

Sunday was expected to have a daytime high of 24C, and a higher chance of rain showers.

Law said there could be some impact from larger swells around Mahia and Cape Kidnappers across the weekend.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council was monitoring the closed Nuhaka River mouth due to high sea swells on Thursday.

On Friday at 3.15pm a spokesperson said work had begun on-site at midday, with a plan to open the river mouth by low tide at 5pm.

“The current river level is well below normal levels for river mouth openings. We are opening the river mouth as a precautionary measure and don’t have any concerns for the community.”

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s air quality scientist, Jeremy Kidd, said March had brought about a pleasant start to autumn.

“The region’s rainfall was within the normal range, but only just. Most areas received around 60% to 70% of the average for March, but higher totals in the north brought up the region-wide average.”

