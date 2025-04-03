Central Hawke’s Bay farmers Simon and Lou White have claimed a second major success in less than a fortnight by winning the Silver Fern Hawke’s Bay Farmer of the Year title.

The acclaim came at the Napier Port Primary Sector Awards in Hastings, only nine days after they also won the Supreme honour at the 2025 East Coast Farm Environment Awards.

The latest win, Simon White said soon after the presentation awards dinner, would be celebrated at some stage with parents Neil and Gwen White, who won Farmer of the Year in 1999.

But there were things to do first in a rushed few days, like hitting the road before dawn to get a certified seed drop to Masterton, in another example of the diversification at Ludlow Farms at Ōtāne where he is the fifth generation of the family in more than a century farming in the district, determinedly preparing for the next and future generations.