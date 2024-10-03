Hawke’s Bay is not yet out of the running to stage a Super Rugby Pacific match in 2025 with regional franchise the Hurricanes saying it is “one of the options” they are exploring.

Top players in action when Super Rugby Pacific comes to town – the Hurricanes on attack, again, in a 46-3 win over Australian side Western Force at Napier's McLean Park in 2021. A decision is yet to be made on whether McLean Park gets Super Rugby again in 2025. Photo / NZME

The draw for the competition, which starts on February 15-16, was announced earlier this week with five of the seven Hurricanes’ scheduled for Sky Stadium in Wellington, but leaving venues for matches against the Fijian Drua on February 22 and the New South Wales Waratahs on March 28 yet to be confirmed.

If allocated to Hawke’s Bay, the match is expected to be played at McLean Park, Napier, which last staged a Super Rugby match when the Hurricanes played Australian side Western Force in 2021.

The Hurricanes have played 13 games at McLean Park, for 10 wins and three losses. Two of the wins were over the Waratahs, in 1997 and 1999, while the Drua will be in their third season in Super Rugby and have not yet played in Napier.