Friday night alright in the city

The crowd at McLean Park, Napier on Friday night for the Super Rugby match between the Hurricanes and Western Force. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police have found that when the Super Rugby came to town on Friday night everyone else was here to also to play the game.

There were no incidents to worry the men and women in blue, and staff working on the night of the march between the Hurricanes and Australian visitors Western Force at McLean Park, Napier, were reported to be "very pleased" with crowd behaviour at the ground.

"Outside of that, some arrests were made in Napier overnight but nothing directly connected to the game and nothing out of the ordinary for a Friday night," media staff said.

A crowd of 9296 was at the game, in which the Hurricanes scored 7 tries to win 43-6.

The Hawke's Bay Rugby Union is now looking for similar or even bigger crowds for the six major games at the park this year, starting with Hawke's Bay's opening Ranfurly Shield defence against Heartland Rugby Meads Cup holder North Otago on June 30.

There are then 5 Bunnings Warehouse National Provincial Championship matches against Otago, Waikato, North Harbour, Bay of Plenty and Tasman, also all for the Ranfurly Shield if the Magpies maintain winning form, and if the dreams of the union are to be realised an NPC semi-final and final.