Hikanui Capital: Hawke’s Bay development company in liquidation owing $4m - report

Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

Hikanui Capital has gone into liquidation. Photo / Alex Cairns

Hawke’s Bay development company Hikanui Capital is in liquidation owing over $4 million, according to a liquidator’s report.

Property developer Shannon John Tawhiti owns Hikanui Capital, which was placed into receivership and then into liquidation in February, as well as three other companies that have gone into liquidation

