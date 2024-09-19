Players soaking up the celebrations in Mount Maunganui included Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Theresa Setefano and captain Sarah Hirini.

Woodman-Wickliffe, who retired from international rugby after the Olympics, said bringing this medal back was extra special.

“To be here in the Bay of Plenty, Tauranga, Mount Maunganui — this is home, this is our base for sevens.

“My daughter plays in the Arataki under-12s all-girls team and I have players from there that are here.

“Getting to share it with those girls who are potentially going to be in this team in the next six to eight years is amazing,” Woodman-Wickliffe said.

Amelia Soakai, 11, and Summer Tarawa, 11, ready to meet the Olympians. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

She has won three Olympic medals, two Commonwealth medals and two World Cups in her career with the Black Ferns Sevens, and was named the women’s sevens player of the decade in 2020.

Player Theresa Setefano was grinning ear to ear as she signed autographs, posed for pictures, and handed over her medal for all to see.

Amelia, 11, said “holding medals was the coolest part, they were really heavy”.

“They’re way heavier than a block of chocolate.”

Theresa Setefano with her Olympic gold medal. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

Setefano encouraged all young girls out there wanting to play rugby to give it a go.

Young girls she hoped to inspire included Summer Tarawa and Amelia.

Summer, 11, said the best part about meeting Olympians was getting to feel their medals and asking them how it feels to win.

Seven’s captain, Sarah Hirini – who played through facial fractures on her quest for Olympic gold – said she hoped young girls today could view rugby as a career path and also just give it a go.

“If you’re passionate about it and you want to give sevens a go, you can have the most amazing life.

“I think that’s probably what I love the most about it.

Sarah Hirini interacting with a proud crowd. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

“I get to hang with my best mates, I get to live here in the Bay of Plenty, I get to train for a living, I get free gear — like honestly, it blows my mind that that’s what I get to do for a living, and I get to experience it and share it with so many different people,” said Hirini.

Having trained at Blake Park in the lead-up to their Olympic campaign, all the players were grateful to come back and share their historic gold with the Bay of Plenty community.

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.







