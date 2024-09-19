Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and family at the Black Ferns Sevens Olympic Celebration in Blake Park, Mount Maunganui. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell
“Way heavier than a block of chocolate.”
That’s 11-year-old Amelia Soakai’s assessment after holding an Olympic gold medal.
Amelia was one of hundreds of Bay of Plenty rugby fans who flooded Mount Maunganui’s Blake Park on Wednesday evening to meet and celebrate the stars of the back-to-back Olympic-champion Black Ferns rugby sevens team.
“I think that’s probably what I love the most about it.
“I get to hang with my best mates, I get to live here in the Bay of Plenty, I get to train for a living, I get free gear — like honestly, it blows my mind that that’s what I get to do for a living, and I get to experience it and share it with so many different people,” said Hirini.
Having trained at Blake Park in the lead-up to their Olympic campaign, all the players were grateful to come back and share their historic gold with the Bay of Plenty community.
Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.