Police earlier said they were called to an area in Gate Pā near St George St about 8.45am that day.

Kennedy’s body was found on a walkway.

St George St is off Cameron Rd and at the south end of Gate Pā Park.

The park includes a bush-filled gully, a walkway connecting to Watling St and Tom Muir Drive, and backs on to the Gate Pā Tennis Club fence.

Eddy’s lawyer Bill Nabney told Justice Tahana a proposed jury trial date of October 12 next year in the High Court at Hamilton was acceptable to him and the Crown.

He said the trial was expected to take two weeks and did not expect any issues to arise that would prevent the trial from proceeding on that date.

Nabney said he believed a May 21 judicial disclosure conference was no longer necessary and was sure any outstanding matters could be resolved between him and Crown solicitor Anna Pollett.

However, he said he was experiencing difficulties getting access to Eddy and other clients on remand at Auckland Women’s Prison to seek their instructions.

Justice Tahana said she had noted the lawyer’s concerns and would schedule another call over in the next three months to check the Crown and defence lawyers were ready to proceed to trial.

She scheduled a two-week trial for Eddy to begin in the High Court at Hamilton on October 12, 2026, and remanded Eddy in custody.

