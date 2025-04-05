“All surfers having either previously represented the club and been part of the winning formula at the previous two national championship events, or been in the team that has taken part in the world club championships.”
The team-focused competition consists of the top 16 boardrider clubs from more than 30 clubs throughout the country who have selected their best team of surfers comprising New Zealand icons, up-and-coming juniors and legendary seniors to compete at the event.
“The tag team event is a relay-styled format where teammates have a total of one hour to go out and catch waves each in succession with the team’s total points tallied to find an overall winner against the other clubs.
“The event gives clubs the platform to test themselves against the rest of the country as they cheer on their teammates.”