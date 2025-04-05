“All surfers having either previously represented the club and been part of the winning formula at the previous two national championship events, or been in the team that has taken part in the world club championships.”

The team-focused competition consists of the top 16 boardrider clubs from more than 30 clubs throughout the country who have selected their best team of surfers comprising New Zealand icons, up-and-coming juniors and legendary seniors to compete at the event.

“The tag team event is a relay-styled format where teammates have a total of one hour to go out and catch waves each in succession with the team’s total points tallied to find an overall winner against the other clubs.

“The event gives clubs the platform to test themselves against the rest of the country as they cheer on their teammates.”

Tauranga’s team comprises five surfers, two men, Tim O’Conner and Alex Dive, one woman, Hinako Kurokawa, one junior (under 18), Tao Mouldey, and one senior (over 40), Owen Barnes.

“It is such an achievement for our club to have won this national event and got to represent New Zealand over back-to-back years, that the team will be putting their best foot forward to do it again.”

Jacobs said the competition was challenging with plenty of strong clubs from around the country.

Coach and team member Owen Barnes said this was one of the best surf competitions to be involved in and he couldn’t wait to represent the club again this year.

Bay Boardriders coach Owen Barnes. Photo / Jamie Troughton, Dscribe Media

“We have been lucky to represent NZ for the last couple years, [it] is a surreal experience when you are rubbing shoulders with ex-world title surfers,” he said.

Team captain Alex Dive said he was excited to compete again at the competition.

Bay Boardriders team captain Alex Dive. Photo / Jamie Troughton, Dscribe Media

“It will be epic to once again test ourselves against the country’s best and hopefully defend our title again for 2025.”

Jacobs said the Gisborne team would be a force to be reckoned with.

“[It] was such a dominant force of a region with the team including migrated Mount Maunganui surfer Nick White, and legendary Quin family members, Maz Quin, Jay Quin and Holly Quin.”