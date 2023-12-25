Santa has paid a visit, the wrapping paper has been swept away and it’s time for a rest. These breakfast and brunch recipes are ideal for luxuriating over during a slow morning, with plenty of opportunities to utilise those Christmas leftovers.

Festive cheer can turn Christmas Day into a bit of a blur — between the presents, the greetings of loved ones and bubbly meals, there’s not much of a chance to catch your breath.

The proper slowdown might come the next day, as guests and hosts alike slink out of their slumbers to assemble at the breakfast table. This moment, when the pressures of the festive season have subsided, allows you to take a moment and focus on a sense of togetherness.

These recipes, both lush and comforting, will make a wonderful gathering point. Some, like a croque madame or kahawai potato mash, make the most of leftovers. Others enjoy fresher flavours, like a leafy breakfast salad or a grapefruit-topped open omelette.

You might also enjoy the theatre of some dishes — think the ceremonial flipping of pancakes or the serving of a herby frittata centrepiece.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Have you ended up with a surplus of ham from your Christmas feast? Try stuffing it into this warming sandwich, blanketed with egg and cheese.

Photo / Josh Griggs

A bit of potato and fish can be reborn with Al Brown’s toasty “mishmash” recipe. Turn to your herb garden to enhance and lighten the flavours.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A tahini drizzle coats this green bowl, drawing out the savoury and earthy notes. A soft-boiled egg also adds creamy texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A helping of cream, a scattering of berries and a river of maple syrup — who could turn down this sweet and delicious dish? This recipe also works to revive stale bread.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Make the most of strawberry season with this bowl of granola. The berry balances the tart flavour of the tamarillos. The addition of cream or yoghurt is essential.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The segments of grapefruit add a tart note to this salty omelette. A bunch of herbs brightens this dish in taste and brings a greater visual splendour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pan-fried bananas take on a lovely colour and gain a deeper, sweeter flavour. Pair with fluffy cream, caramelly pineapple and big cups of coffee.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This meal scales up easily if you need to feed a well-populated table. It might be best to opt for the flat plate on your barbecue too, if the weather allows.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This bake revels in the seasonal flavours of grilled asparagus. Brighten the serving with a squeeze of lemon and a few salty capers.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’ve got the time, these homemade breakfast tortillas are rewarding. Creamy avocado helps to balance the salty punch of crunchy bacon.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These mini bites will be a special addition to your breakfast serving. If you’ve not yet tried the combination of honey and pancetta, this is your chance.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Take the leftovers of your cheeseboard — including pastrami, cheese, pickle and sauerkraut — and craft this filling sandwich. A generous spread of mayonnaise adds a creamy texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Need a one-pan breakfast meal? Look to this moreish serving of eggs, nestled among vegetables and topped with a little lemon zest.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pop your leftover chocolates between these pillowy bread slices and dine in absolute delight.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You can adjust this frittata to suit the number of guests you’re serving. This is an easy way to make use of the sides you’ve served the day before.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A few stalks of asparagus elevate these pan-fried fritters, while a poached egg supplies a tonne of texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This recipe requires a little more forward-planning but serving the bagels can be quite a uniting experience. Set up a well-stocked toast bar (think cream cheese, avocado, tomatoes and salmon) and each guest can assemble their own.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Rhubarb compote and your choice of berries make this stack of pancakes feel extra summery. A few sprigs of mint can also brighten the jammy rhubarb.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Add thyme to the top of these garlicky mushrooms, as well as a dollop of lightly whipped cream. You can make a big batch of these too.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This stacked bagel enjoys a tower of different flavours. The halloumi, egg and bacon combination is also enhanced with a zesty and lemony mayonnaise.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

If you’re really looking to do something special, and you’ve got the leftover potatoes to do it, this hefty bake is a great option. It’s crispy, creamy and deeply luscious.