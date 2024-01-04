Seeking an afternoon pick-me-up? Try a blueberry slice (or brownie or shortbread cookie) from Angela Casley.

Whether you’re headed out for a hike, swim, picnic or backyard game, these sweet treats will be perfect for a recharge. They pack up well into tins or lunchboxes and will be a welcome surprise in a leafy lunch.

Blueberry Bakewell slice

Makes 16 slices

If you find a few gaps in the slice once you have placed the topping on, that is fine as it will spread as it cooks. Other berries are just as delicious — strawberries are usually a favourite. This is wonderfully moist, great with a morning coffee, packed for beach eating or as a wee treat for dessert.

Base

180g flour

¼ cup caster sugar

80g butter, softened

3 Tbsp cold water Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

2 cups blueberries — fresh in season or frozen

Topping

120g butter, softened

120g caster sugar

1 egg

150g ground almonds

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp almond essence

½ cup sliced almonds

Icing sugar, to dust Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Preheat the oven to 180C and lightly grease a 20cm x 30cm tin. Place the flour, sugar and butter in a bowl, working it together until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the water and mix until combined. Press into the base of the tin and bake for 15 minutes. Allow to cool. Sprinkle over the blueberries. For the topping, cream the butter and sugar. Add the egg and beat through, then the almonds, baking powder and almond essence. Spread carefully over the blueberries, then sprinkle with almonds. Place into an oven for 30 minutes or until set in the middle. Remove and cool before cutting.

Pack these brownies for your next picnic. Photo / Babiche Martens

Vegan brownies

Makes 20 pieces

Going vegan does not mean missing out on treats like the ever-popular chocolate brownie. With a generous dollop of coconut yoghurt on top, it makes the perfect dessert and looks gorgeous with a sprinkle of raspberry powder, which is available in supermarkets.

200g dark dairy-free chocolate

170g self-rising flour

1 Tbsp cocoa powder

1 tsp cinnamon

150g brown sugar

1/3 cup sunflower oil

1 1/4 cups coconut milk

1 tsp vanilla essence

1/2 cup raw cashew nuts, chopped

To serve, raspberry powder and coconut yoghurt

Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20cm x 20cm tin with baking paper. Break the chocolate into pieces and place in a bowl over simmering water until melted and smooth. Into a large bowl, place the flour, cocoa, cinnamon and brown sugar. In another bowl, combine the oil, coconut milk and vanilla. Pour in the chocolate and mix until smooth. Add to the dry ingredients, stirring to combine. Add half the cashews. Pour into the tin, spread evenly and sprinkle with the remaining nuts. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove and cool. Serve with a dust of raspberry powder and dollop of coconut yoghurt.

These shortbread cookies are so simple but so delicious. Photo / Babiche Martens

Grandma’s white chocolate-dipped shortbread

Makes 20

Some of the best recipes are the ones you can make on a whim and guarantee the ingredients will be in the pantry. For an impromptu baking session, what’s not to love about buttery, creamy shortbread? Dip some in chocolate to make it a little special.

225g butter, softened

1 cup icing sugar

1 ½ cup plain flour

1 cup cornflour

1 Tbsp lemon zest

100g white chocolate

Preheat the oven to 150C. Lightly grease an oven tray. Beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Sift in the plain flour and cornflour with the lemon zest, stirring until the dough is formed. Place in a piece of baking paper, wrap and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Roll out dough 5mm thick and cut with a cookie cutter or knife into shapes. Cook for 25 minutes until just cooked. Cool on a wire rack. Melt the chocolate over a pot of simmering water until smooth. Cool for a few minutes, then dip some or all of the shortbread. Cool on a rack.

More Sweet Recipes

Cakes, cookies, chocolate, oh my!

17 Craveable Cookie Recipes Ready For Dunking. Crispy, chewy, crumbly — you’ll want to pair these with your favourite cuppa.

30 Chocolate Recipes You Want In Your Life. Think gooey brownies, baked cheesecake and self-saucing pudding.

It’s Strawberry Season! These 28 Recipes Make Them Even Tastier. Fresh, baked, set in jelly or churned into icecream — what can’t the summer berry do?

Date Night Desserts: 15 Sweet Treats For Your Sweetheart. Nothing says “I heart you” like chocolate cakes that suggestively ooze from their centre.