The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on petrol thefts and burglaries

A top police officer says fuel thefts have jumped 24 per cent between January and April compared to the same time last year. Photo / Mead Norton

A top police officer says fuel thefts have jumped 24 per cent between January and April compared to the same time last year. Photo / Mead Norton





The rising cost of living is causing more people to drive off without paying for fuel as people "struggle to swipe that card", a Rotorua service station manager says.

The comments come as a top police officer says fuel thefts jumped 24 per cent between January and April compared to the same period last year.

Read the full story: Rotorua service station staff say fuel thieves taking advantage

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

sadly it is not too far into the future when all petrol is pay first and then use the pump - would stop drive-offs and while it would annoy me personally I can see the need for it so would comply.

- John H

The scary thing is that there is a campaign underway to raise, not lower, the age of criminal responsibility.

Crime is terrible now with catch and release, how much worse can they make it?

- Stephen H

Taikato states the onus on not being robbed is on the petrol station owners - what's next, people should arm themselves if they want to feel safe? What about some condemnation of people being dishonest and engaging in theft etc.

- Potter O

Burglars have raided a Rotoma service station for a third time — stealing more than $10,000 worth of cigarettes and other goods.

The break-in early Wednesday morning has left the owner distressed.

The most effective anti theft action is removing cigarettes and vapes from all stores except for supermarkets. Aren't we working towards a smoke free NZ?

Seems that it is cigarettes and alcohol being the target so remove them!

- John W



The country is more lawless than ever.

Can't see the point of arresting under-18s and then just releasing them.

- Ian U

The most effective antitheft device is a fog cannon, for holdups, smash and grabs, burglaries and ram raids.

That was again proven as reported in yesterday's paper.

- Stephen H

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

suburb

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz