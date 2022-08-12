The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on petrol thefts and burglaries

The rising cost of living is causing more people to drive off without paying for fuel as people "struggle to swipe that card", a Rotorua service station manager says.
The comments come as a top police officer says fuel thefts jumped 24 per cent between January and April compared to the same period last year.
sadly it is not too far into the future when all petrol is pay first and then use the pump - would stop drive-offs and while it would annoy me personally I can see the need for it so would comply.
- John H
The scary thing is that there is a campaign underway to raise, not lower, the age of criminal responsibility.
Crime is terrible now with catch and release, how much worse can they make it?
- Stephen H
Taikato states the onus on not being robbed is on the petrol station owners - what's next, people should arm themselves if they want to feel safe? What about some condemnation of people being dishonest and engaging in theft etc.
- Potter O
Burglars have raided a Rotoma service station for a third time — stealing more than $10,000 worth of cigarettes and other goods.
The break-in early Wednesday morning has left the owner distressed.
The most effective anti theft action is removing cigarettes and vapes from all stores except for supermarkets. Aren't we working towards a smoke free NZ?
Seems that it is cigarettes and alcohol being the target so remove them!
- John W
The country is more lawless than ever.
Can't see the point of arresting under-18s and then just releasing them.
- Ian U
The most effective antitheft device is a fog cannon, for holdups, smash and grabs, burglaries and ram raids.
That was again proven as reported in yesterday's paper.
- Stephen H
