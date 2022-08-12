Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on petrol thefts and burglaries

3 minutes to read
A top police officer says fuel thefts have jumped 24 per cent between January and April compared to the same time last year. Photo / Mead Norton

A top police officer says fuel thefts have jumped 24 per cent between January and April compared to the same time last year. Photo / Mead Norton

Rotorua Daily Post



The rising cost of living is causing more people to drive off without paying for fuel as people "struggle to swipe that card", a Rotorua service station manager says.

The comments come as a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.