The Premium Debate: Subscriber comments on jewellery store burglaries

Te Puke Jewellers and Rotorua Jewellers co-owner Rod Pearce speaks after attempted break-in. Photo / Mead Norton

OPINION

Fifteen years in business. About 30 burglaries or attempted break-ins. And more than $80,000 worth of jewellery and watches stolen.

These are the "unbelievable" statistics for Te Puke Jewellers and Rotorua Jewellers after the most recent attack this weekend - and owners Rod and Jannine Pearce say something needs to change.

Read the full story: Te Puke, Rotorua jewellery stores repeatedly targeted in break-ins: co-owner speaks out

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.



Back in the 70's Borstal was threatened if we were bad boys. No real punishment now. Maybe compulsory military training might instil some respect in these thugs.

- James M

We need to nip crime early. Once it takes off it is very diffcult to put a lid on it. More and more people are seeing that crime is viable and well-paying due to inappropraitely lenient sentencing (and laws). While this "understanding "approach was OK when we had low numbers, it does not work when numbers rise. As a result, crime is catching on like wildfire. I fear this is a train that we won't stop easily if it gains too much momentum. That's how it all started in South Africa - too much understanding of the criminals circumstances - and now it's a crime haven. We need to act now and we need to act with appropriate powers and sentencing or we will lose our once safe haven.

- Neal R

Where is the action by Govt? Words, words, words...

Kiwis have had a guts-full of this country being soft on crime. Favouring the 'poor hard-done-by" criminal over the victim. Stop this nonsense now! Everyone knows nothing happens and there is no deterrent. Govt, create laws that punish offenders. Then Police can prosecute. Then Judges can impose harsher penalties. Simple. Time to support hard working Kiwis and get tough on crime NOW!

- David F

This Labour government are soft on crime, regardless of what they say or who they put in place to front it, they are soft. Labour made changes to the Tamariki act making it near-impossible to charge a minor with a crime. They have a focus on reducing prison populations, so no longer are custodial sentences encouraged with judges.

The criminals know all this and are having a hay day [sic] knowing that nothing of any consequence will happen to them and they are right, it doesn't!

This Labour/Green government needs to go and take their woke policies with them. Enough destruction of our society!

Tough on crime means arrests and prison sentences, not letting people off because they had a tough childhood or were drunk or high at the time they offended, or that they were just struggling under [the] high cost of living. People know good from bad and need to start being accountable for their actions and suffering repercussions.

- Richard C

With so many layabouts not working it's no wonder crime has gone through the roof. Driving to work this morning and seeing all the graffiti in Auckland is another indictor that people have way too much time of their hands to get up to no good.

- Jodi O

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or bayofplentytimes.co.nz