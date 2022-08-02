Some councils, including Rotorua, have been told to fluoridate their water. Photo / Stephen Parker

As a new resident of Rotorua central, I am shocked and disappointed that there is no fluoride in the water that I use to drink and brush my teeth.

I lived in Mamaku 60 years ago and there was no fluoride in the water then, and my teeth tell the story of expensive dental work over the years.

We didn't have fluoride toothpaste either as far as I remember.

So please, Rotorua Lakes Council, get on with it and put fluoride in the water for the benefit of the community.

Christina Steunebrink

Rotorua

Abuse experienced by Fisher Wang abhorrent

The racism, ageism and verbal abuse experienced by Councillor Fisher Wang (News, July 25) and other New Zealand councillors are, in the words, of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern,

abhorrent.

In my view, it exposes a disturbing undercurrent of racism from some people.

Wang, 19 at the time of the last Rotorua local body election, is to be admired for exposing this cowardly abuse.

Rather than resigning, or refusing to stand again, he is confronting the issue. Sadly, the effects of mental stress on some younger councillors in other parts of New Zealand have led to them resigning or refusing to stand again for election.

I anticipate, however, that Wang may disappoint his cowardly abusers by polling even higher in October's local body elections.

Jackie Evans

Pukehangi

Elderly need looking after

How heartening to read that Age Concern is living up to its title by buying land to build four tiny homes for the elderly. Sometimes, the elderly are the forgotten people who may have fallen on hard times, through no fault of their own.

Having a secure home can make a huge difference in combatting health issues, brought on by stress, which means fewer visits to health centres.

To the manager, Rory O'Rourke, you can be very proud of what you and your team are about to achieve. Perhaps those of us, who are able to, could help with donations, be it monetary or materials.

Pauleen Wilkinson

Rotorua

