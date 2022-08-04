Trail bike riders on the Westbrook fields are terrorising the neighbourhood. Photo / Supplied

Trail bike riders on the Westbrook fields are terrorising the neighbourhood. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

Gang-slogan chanting trail bikers left a terrified 12-year-old girl in tears after one almost mowed her down deliberately while she was on a training run. It comes after a spate of similar incidents in which trail bike riders hooning on Rotorua sports fields have been threatening children and adults and - in one case - threatening to burn one resident's house down. Now locals are fighting back and want something done before someone is hurt or killed.

Read the full story here: Trail bike riders chanting gang slogans terrorise neighbourhood on Westbrook fields

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

The character of these low lives is plain to see when they terrorise 12-year-old girls. I wonder how they would react if that were happening to their sister? Maybe they don't even care?! Makes me feel embarrassed to be a Kiwi - again.

- Mark W

New Zealand is heading down a lawless path. Frightening.

- Alan K

I have a group of 20 customers coming to New Zealand later in the year. They proposed taking a trip to Rotorua. I made very sure that wasn't going to be happening. Too many reports of how dire Rotorua is these days. Sending them to the South Island instead.

- Robert H

No policing. No consequences. No insight. No manners. No hopers and they are laughing in our faces.

- Mark C

Confiscate bikes, prosecute riders, suspend licences and heavy fines together with some form of detention (home or judicial). No tolerance.

- Andrew R



Don't worry. Rotorua council will soon sell the park for housing.

- Anna S

What needs to happen to wake this government up? It was time to get serious about escalating violence and intimidation years ago. Come on New Zealand let's not accept this anymore. We must send a clear message to all political parties that we need action now. No more excuses.

- Marc P

Our police and councils do a lot of talking but there is very little action. It's only a matter of time before communities take action into their own hands. Then watch how quickly these organisations react to that. We need more police walking the beat - ha, remember that? Seems like a lifetime ago. Government, police and councils need to act before it's too late.

- Neil F



Welcome to Aotearoa! Tourists will be looking forward to visiting.

- Waipapa M

Maybe they just need a real stern talking to, a bit like they would get from a judge.

- Andrew A

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or bayofplentytimes.co.nz