Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

The Premium Debate: Subscriber comments on trail bike riders terrorising Rotorua

3 minutes to read
Trail bike riders on the Westbrook fields are terrorising the neighbourhood. Photo / Supplied

Trail bike riders on the Westbrook fields are terrorising the neighbourhood. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION:

Gang-slogan chanting trail bikers left a terrified 12-year-old girl in tears after one almost mowed her down deliberately while she was on a training run. It comes after a spate of similar incidents in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.