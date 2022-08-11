A top police officer says fuel thefts have jumped 24 per cent between January and April compared to the same time last year. Photo / Mead Norton

The rising cost of living is causing more people to drive off without paying for fuel as people "struggle to swipe that card", a Rotorua service station manager says.

The comments come as a top police officer says fuel thefts jumped 24 per cent between January and April compared to the same period last year.

Territory manager for Mobil Rotorua Josh Greaves said they'd had a rising number of fuel thefts in the last few months.

"We've had a number of drive-offs, more than usual over the last few months. It's crept up there."

Greaves said the high cost of living was making it harder for a lot of people in Rotorua.

"Yes, the cost of fuel is quite high, alongside everything else.

"I think the rising cost of living and increase of petrol thefts are related, especially when you see the price even for someone genuinely willing to pay the price.

"It's a lot of money and it's a struggle to swipe that card."

Greaves said his staff struggled after witnessing someone driving off without paying for their fuel.

"The staff take it personally, often they're solely-run shifts. They're on their own.

"The staff take it to heart. They know it's money gone that comes out of our pocket.

"You open the pump and assume that they're going to be appropriate about it, decent people and they just drive off.

"I understand that it's hard times for everyone at the moment ... The way about it is not to go and steal from someone else.

"We're giving [people] the benefit of the doubt by opening the pump and [they're] taking advantage of us."

Malfroy Rd's Challenge Rotorua manager Surjit Singh said his service station had also been targeted by fuel thieves.

One person had driven off without paying for his fuel twice in one week, he said.

Singh said three or four people were in the car that drove off without paying after filling up.

What he believed to be the same vehicle visited the store four days later, and the person was seen fuelling up and driving off again.

"The police never came after we made our reports. They told us they were too busy, too much workload.

"I was told in Rotorua, there are 15 to 20 petrol drive-offs per day."

Rotorua police area commander Phil Taikato said the vehicle and person responsible were still wanted in relation to the offences reported at Challenge Rotorua.

Taikato said a large number of thefts could have been prevented by the use of pre-paid systems at service stations.

"I would say that the onus is on the petrol stations, really."

He said fuel thefts had increased by 24 per cent between January and April when compared to the same period last year.

"Thieves take what they can, when they can."

Although Taikato said there could be a link between fuel thefts and the rising cost of living, he said this kind of crime had always existed.

"Some people just feel entitled, petrol drive-offs existed before the present crisis.

"Those committing a petrol station drive-off will ensure they have a full tank, making it worthwhile for them."

Rotorua Budget Advisory Service manager Pakanui Tuhura. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Budget Advisory Service manager Pakanui Tuhura said it did not condone turning to crime when things became financially stressful.

"The vast majority of people have options and choices long before crime becomes an option.

"If under financial stress and unable to pay for something then some people will take the opportunity to steal if they think they can get away with it."

Tuhura said there were many reasons why people stole.

"They could be stealing petrol to fill a stolen car."

He said a former client needed fuel to go to work and intended to pay after they got paid from their job but the service station had a "no tick-up" policy.

"However, they got paid but then were too whakamā to go back, confess and pay up."

Tuhura said as the cost of living continued to climb, he encouraged the community to "increase their income through legitimate means".

"It is interesting that we have such a low rate of unemployment at the moment but when job vacancies are being published there are still long queues of applicants.

"This tells me that many of the applicants already have jobs or are looking to improve either their pay rate, life/work balance or looking for additional work.

"The other option is to look to live within your means by making sure your necessities are covered and look for other ways to maintain your lifestyle that have a lower monetary cost, for example, walking or cycling to work not only saves money but gives you the necessary physical exercise to stay healthy."

A police media spokesperson said police were committed to holding people who stole to account.

"We encourage members of the public to be vigilant of suspicious behaviour and report it immediately to police by phoning 111."

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air