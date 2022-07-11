Crankworx is returning to Rotorua, and a reader asks where out-of-town spectators are going to stay. Photo / NZME

So Crankworx is returning to Rotorua, spectators included (News, July 8). Where are competitors and the dreamed-for number of visitors going to stay given so many motels are now part of the lucrative homeless business?

RotoruaNZ talks about "all that is great about our city as a world-class tourist destination".

Regrettably, that's not all that's being promoted at the moment.

Social media talks. Visitors and tourism don't mix with emergency housing and the problems that come with homelessness. Who would want to stay in a non-emergency housing motel in Fenton St if they knew of the area's issues, and what impression will be passed down the line from those who, unwittingly, do?

Tripadvisor and other social media speak volumes.

Either promote tourism, personal safety and fun for visitors or promote the Government's idea of a regional homeless hub and its associated problems, centred along what was once one of the most well-known tourist streets in NZ. We can't have both.

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua

Suspend bus services

As a regular bus commuter, I was shocked and saddened by the report of a cowardly attack and robbery on a bus driver this week (News, July 8).

Though not physically harmed, he will undoubtedly suffer emotional trauma for some

time and is to be admired for continuing to work.

An attack perpetrated some time ago by a group of passengers on a female driver also occurred in Fordlands. I believe that until another community meeting is held in Fordlands, bus services to that area should be suspended.

I agree with the proposal that protective cages be installed to support drivers who, in my experience, do a remarkable job and go the extra mile to help elderly and disabled passengers.

Jackie Evans

Pukehangi

Households and businesses will suffer

We have not seen mortgage rates rise as suddenly as we have in the past 12 months.

How sad the Government thinks this is the best way to stop inflation. Households will be paying an extra $200-plus a week on an average mortgage.

Instead of that money going on food, petrol and other necessities - it is going to banks.

Householders and businesses will suffer because of this.

How crazy is that?

Perry Bell

Rotorua

