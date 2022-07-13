Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Crankworx gets $8.1m government funding across six years to keep wheels turning

6 minutes to read
Crankworx Rotorua event director Ariki Tibble. Photo / Andrew Warner

Crankworx Rotorua event director Ariki Tibble. Photo / Andrew Warner

Zizi Sparks
By
Zizi Sparks

Multimedia journalist

A $5.1 million funding boost for Crankworx Rotorua has been labelled a 'game-changer' which will allow the event to build momentum.

The investment, announced this week, is part of a larger $8.1 million package from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.