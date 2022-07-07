More than 1000 people watched the Slopestyle event at Crankworx in 2020. Photo / Andrew Warner

Set to bring millions of dollars to the local economy, Crankworx is back in Rotorua this November.

The announcement that Crankworx World Tour will once more welcome spectators and riders to the city was made yesterday.

Some of the world's best riders will go head-to-head at the Crankworx Rotorua festival from November 5 to 13.

Image 1 of 10 : Trackside spectators show their support.

They will be competing for the year's number one spots, including the King and Queen of Crankworx and Slopestyle World Champion.

The local Crankworx team were pumped to see a full event on the horizon this year after a Covid-19 wave led the event running without on-site spectators in 2021.

Event director Ariki Tibble said what the team achieved was extraordinary given the circumstances.

"But we missed the fans and community and can't wait to have another crack at delivering the World Tour final stop we always envisaged.

"We are really looking forward to delivering events in 2022 with smiling crowds, emerging talent, and the return of our community programs."

While there were no spectators at the event last year, in 2020 there were 47,074 on-site visitations across the event and 721 athletes that participated in pro and amateur events.

"We expect this number to continue to rise due to the increasing popularity of mountain biking and the level of enthusiasm we have seen to get behind local riders."

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said it was fantastic news the event would be back in the city.

The news comes after the announcement Rotorua will host the NRL's Indigenous All Stars vs Māori All Stars games in 2023, the first time the games have been held in New Zealand.

"Rotorua is firmly on the map now as a really exciting place with events ... I just congratulate the team. This is a big win for Rotorua."

She said the news would "ripple" through New Zealand.

"This event will be big for Rotorua."

Council funding for the event remained at $250,000 per financial year as set out in the Long-Term Plan.

"This is an international event. We are one of the legs of a three-legged stool. This is really big."

Rotorua was a destination becoming known for adventure, fun and mountain biking, she said.

"This place is on fire."

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said he welcomed all events held in the city.

The district's events calendar was filling up and it had good flow-on effects on local businesses, he said.

"There are not too many gaps now."

He also said it was great news following the announcement of the NRL game next year: "long may it last."

The average economic impact of the Crankworx World Tour festival in Rotorua has been $4.31 million per year since 2015, with international visitors staying an average of 10.4 nights and spending $295 a day.

Domestic visitors from all over New Zealand also come in to see the festival, spending an average of 3.9 nights and $324 per day.

The festival will also be live broadcast overseas reaching audiences in the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Indonesia, and Australia.

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said Crankworx Rotorua blends mountain biking with Māori cultural elements, "in a way that amplifies all that is great about our city as a world-class tourist destination".

The schedule includes pro, amateur and CWNEXT races, Kidsworx, a bustling expo, and local food and drink.

Last year saw the rise of Kiwi riders, and the rare Triple Crown awarded to Emil Johansson.

NZ riders secured four medals in the pro categories and two in under-19 men's at the first stop - Crankworx Innsbruck - in the start to the season for Aotearoa.

Tickets are on sale now, with early bird pricing available until August 15, 11.55pm.