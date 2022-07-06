Crankworx returns to Rotorua in November. Photo / Supplied

Crankworx World Tour is set to return to Rotorua in November with the iconic mountain bike event welcoming back spectators for this year's edition.

Some of the world's best riders will go head-to-head at the Crankworx Rotorua festival from November 5 to 13.

They will be competing for the year's number one spots, including the King and Queen of Crankworx and Slopestyle World Champion.

The local Crankworx team are pumped to see a full event on the horizon this year after a Covid-19 wave led the event running without on-site spectators in 2021.

Event director Ariki Tibble said what the team achieved was extraordinary given the circumstances.

"But we missed the fans and community and can't wait to have another crack at delivering the World Tour final stop we always envisaged.

"We are really looking forward to delivering events in 2022 with smiling crowds, emerging talent, and the return of our community programs."

The festival's return is a chance for Rotorua to showcase its upgraded mountain biking tracks, including the new Great Ride, the Whakarewarewa Forest Loop, which opened this year.

The average economic impact of the Crankworx World Tour festival in Rotorua has been $4.31 million per year since 2015, with international visitors staying an average of 10.4 nights and spending $295 a day.

Domestic visitors from all over New Zealand also come in to see the festival, spending an average of 3.9 nights and $324 per day.

The festival will also be live broadcast overseas reaching audiences in the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Indonesia, and Australia.

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said Crankworx Rotorua blends mountain biking with Māori cultural elements, "in a way that amplifies all that is great about our city as a world-class tourist destination".

Rotorua has been a staple on the Crankworx scene since its beginning in 2015.

The schedule includes Pro, Amateur and CWNEXT races, Kidsworx, a bustling expo, and local food and drink.

Last year saw the rise of Kiwi riders, and the rare Triple Crown awarded to Emil Johansson.

NZ riders secured four medals in the Pro categories and two in U19 Men's at the first stop - Crankworx Innsbruck - in the start to the season for Aotearoa.

Tickets are on sale now, with early bird pricing available until August 15, 11.55pm.