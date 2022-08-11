The Premium Debate: Subscribers react to service station burglary

A burglar inside the Rotoma GAS service station. Photo / Supplied

Burglars have raided a Rotoma service station for a third time - stealing more than $10,000 worth of cigarettes and other goods.

The break-in early yesterday has left the owner distressed. "It's emotional and psychological - everybody has a breaking point," he said.

It also comes as worried business owners plan to gather next week with community leaders to form an ''action plan'' to address ram-raids and other burglaries in the region.



Read the full story: $10k worth of cigarettes stolen from Rotoma service station, community meeting organised to address issues

This soft approach to crime has to just stop.

The Government has been crowing about how many have been arrested, I would like to see how many were back on the streets the next day?

The soft approach is not working.

The concern the Left preach is that by locking them up they will become criminals. Breaking into premises armed with hammers etc might be a sign that the horse has bolted.

LOCK THEM UP!

- David R

In reply to David R:

This is NZ and it's always been soft. I'd like to see our police armed with a sidearm at the very least. This is the worst government we've ever had, though. Incredibly destructive. I don't think very much of this country right now and I'm pretty sure things ain't gonna get better at all.

- Jono R

No wonder people are looking to take matters into their own hands. This Labour government has actively worked to lower prison populations during their tenure. They only achieve that by guiding judges not to impose custodial sentences and by prisoners being paroled early. Net result - criminals are out on our streets and continuing to offend. The criminals know there are no consequences, even if they are arrested so there is no deterrent.

Four and a half years of being soft on crime and this is the price our country is paying. Horrendous harm this Labour government and their woke policies have done to our once beautiful nation.

- Richard C



Cigarettes and tobacco are prized on the black market thanks to the zero smoke-free ideology, but there is that mindset that under Labour offenders get a slap on the wrist.

- Neil L

