Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on the shift in the rental market

5 minutes to read
Premium subscribers have their say over the shift in the rental market. Photo / Getty Images

Premium subscribers have their say over the shift in the rental market. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua Daily Post

Premium subscribers have their say over the shift in the rental market. Photo / Getty Images GettyImages-1209762574.JPG

OPINION

Rental market shifts are putting more power in tenants' hands, with one Rotorua property manager seeing the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.