Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua rents set to drop? Changing market shifts more power to tenants

6 minutes to read
The quarterly fall of 0.9 per cent is the biggest drop over a three month period since the end of 2010. Video / NZ Herald

The quarterly fall of 0.9 per cent is the biggest drop over a three month period since the end of 2010. Video / NZ Herald

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Rental market shifts are putting more power in tenants' hands, with one Rotorua property manager seeing the first price drops in years in some areas.

A drop in house sales is believed to be contributing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.