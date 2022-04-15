Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua rents jump $125 in four years to record highs

6 minutes to read
Rotorua's median weekly rent has climbed $125 in the last four years. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua's median weekly rent has climbed $125 in the last four years. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Rising rents are pushing family budgets to the brink, with some struggling tenants being priced out of their homes or turning to the foodbank to make ends meet, a budget adviser says.

Rotorua's median weekly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.