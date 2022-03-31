Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Bay of Plenty families in isolation desperate for food

Feeding Rotorua trustee Ian Baker. The trust provided 8000 meals and parcels to hungry families last month.

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

Social agencies are handing out thousands of meals and food parcels to "desperate" families as Omicron wreaks havoc.

Some community groups are paying for the food out of their own pockets to meet the "urgent"

