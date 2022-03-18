Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua's unemployment rate among NZ's highest but is the tide turning?

11 minutes to read
Rotorua has a high unemployment rate but work is underway to change that. Photo / Andrew Warner

Carmen Hall
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

Rotorua has one of New Zealand's highest unemployment rates while Tauranga is in the midst of a jobs boom. Carmen Hall investigates why and what is being done to fill the gaps. She finds underbelly

