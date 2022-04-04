Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Concerns as new Rotorua Kainga Ora homes eligible for out-of-town homeless

6 minutes to read
Trevor Newbrook from Restore Rotorua

Trevor Newbrook from Restore Rotorua

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

The Government is reviewing its public housing criteria for Rotorua after an outcry from locals who learned out-of-town homeless could be housed in new Kāinga Ora homes.

Rotorua residents say the existing system of how

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.