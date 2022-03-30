Lawyer and health advocate Rob Vigor-Brown died on Tuesday at the age of 67. Photo / NZME

Respected Rotorua lawyer Rob Vigor-Brown knew he was lucky to be alive, so he spent a lifetime giving those without hope a better chance.

People who found themselves before the court - often "underdogs" - benefited from Vigor-Brown's big heart. But it was that heart, which had troubled him since birth, that took his life on Tuesday, aged 67.

The legal and health sectors are mourning a "gentleman of the law" who had a twinkle in his eye and a wicked wit.

A father of three sons, Vigor-Brown was a criminal lawyer for more than 40 years and served the past 15 years as a member of the Lakes District Health Board.

His CV is awash with service to boards, committees, trusts and Rotary groups, but perhaps his biggest gift was his sense of humour.

"I have never laughed so much in my life," his wife of 18 years, Sharon, told the Rotorua Daily Post yesterday.

She described her husband as a "miracle" because he not only survived his condition as a child but exceeded the life expectancy of those with Tetralogy of Fallot, a rare congenital condition that affects the structure of the heart and normal blood flow.

She said he could never have been a prosecutor because he was always about "the people".

That shone through with his work in the health system, serving on committees for those with disabilities or mental health issues.

Rob Vigor-Brown and his wife of 18 years, Sharon. Photo / Supplied

Sharon Vigor-Brown said her husband saw his health roles as ways of repaying the sector for keeping him alive.

He had heart operations at ages 2 and 7, and after a heart attack at 64.

Once a regular face in Rotorua courtrooms for criminal trials and appeals, he'd slowed down in recent years to focus on parole decisions and the odd legal aid case.

On behalf of Rotorua District Court judges, Judge Maree MacKenzie said Vigor-Brown was held in high regard by the judiciary.

"He will be remembered for his compassion, humanity and wonderful sense of humour."

She said he was a very caring lawyer who was prepared to work for the "underdog" or the vulnerable.

Rotorua Crown Solicitor Amanda Gordon described him as a "real gentleman" of the law.

"He especially liked being a strong advocate for those with mental health issues, and no defendant was too hard for Rob."

Central North Island Justice Services manager Dan O'Brien said court staff became like whānau when they worked together for many years.

"A member of court staff who has been with the Ministry of Justice for almost 40 years said Rob was running the courtroom corridors when he started and it's truly a sad day for the courts, the legal profession and the community."

The Rotorua courthouse, where lawyer Rob Vigor-Brown regularly worked. Photo / Andrew Warner

Fellow defence lawyer Andy Schulze said Vigor-Brown tried to represent his clients to their fullest even at times if it meant investigating areas that didn't always yield results.

"He was always courteous and respectful to all those in the courtroom and out, even when things weren't going his way."

Lawyer Dafydd Malcolm, who worked for Vigor-Brown earlier in his career, said he often saw his former boss win a victory for clients in the courtroom long after they had run out of money to pay their lawyer.

"His friendly and light-hearted approach around the district court will be very sadly missed by all of us."

Long-time journalist and court reporter Jill Nicholas said Vigor-Brown was another of Rotorua's legal fraternity who had died too young.

Nicholas had covered many cases where "no one in their wildest dreams" would consider an acquittal likely.

"But this was a defence lawyer who frequently won one because he worked so hard to present a plausible argument that there was sufficient reasonable doubt for a not guilty verdict to be the only possible outcome."

"He always referred to me as his 'very, very dear friend', in the same breath demanding to know when I was going to give him some 'good press'?"

Nicholas said sadly her standard reply had been: "I'm saving that for your obituary."

"Now that time has arrived I can only come up with that hoary old cliche that he was a bl***y good bloke who will be sadly missed. There will be a lot of miscreants out there who will be saying 'Amen' to that."

Lakes District Health Board chief executive Nick Saville-Wood. Photo / Andrew Warner

In a statement released by the Lakes District Health Board, chief executive Nick Saville-Wood said Vigor-Brown was a passionate advocate.

"He was a champion for vulnerable whānau, especially those who experienced mental health and addiction issues but also for those less fortunate in our communities. His commitment, compassion and empathy was always at the forefront of whatever Rob was involved in."

Saville-Wood said Vigor-Brown would be remembered for his tireless commitment to be a voice of responsibility, accountability and advocacy for all those in the health board's rohe.

Fellow health board member Merepeka Raukawa-Tait said he was a friend to those who tried to turn their lives around.

"Rob was a quiet contributor working to make Rotorua a better place for families to make their home."

Judge Tony Snell started yesterday's district court sitting by marking Vigor Brown's contribution to the bar with a moment's silence.

Vigor-Brown didn't speak often about his heart condition, but told the Heart Foundation in an online article recently he had been "incredibly lucky".



"Peter Williams QC once said to me 'Kiwis can do it'. And we can. I believe we have the best medical system in the world."

Rob Vigor-Brown

* Born in Palmerston North

* Schooling in Napier

* Studied law at Otago University

* First jobs were in Invercargill and Taupō

* Had his own practice in Rotorua

* Served on the Lakes District Health Board for 15 years