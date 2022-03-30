Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Rob Vigor-Brown obituary: Rotorua mourns long-standing lawyer, Lakes District Health Board member

5 minutes to read
Lawyer and health advocate Rob Vigor-Brown died on Tuesday at the age of 67. Photo / NZME

Kelly Makiha
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

Respected Rotorua lawyer Rob Vigor-Brown knew he was lucky to be alive, so he spent a lifetime giving those without hope a better chance.

People who found themselves before the court - often "underdogs" -

