Memorial to Laurie Durand

The tragic death of highly respected youth advocate Laurie Durand has left the Rotorua community shocked and saddened.

Durand died in a car crash on Friday after his vehicle went down a bank on State Highway 30 at Lake Rotoma at about 11.30am.

Community youth advocate Laurie Durand died in a crash on Friday. Photo / NZME

A firm believer in "kids in sport stay out of court", Durand used his expertise in the outdoors, particularly waka ama, to turn around the lives of hundreds of youths.

The 70-year-old tried to retire a couple of times but his love of the community and passion for what were sometimes "haututu" (mischievous) kids would always pull him back.

Born and raised in Hawke's Bay, he started work for YMCAs in Hastings and Nelson before being appointed executive director for Timaru YMCA in 1977. He was there for two years before moving to Rotorua.

Durand was among those responsible for setting up the Te Waiariki Purea Trust in the 1980s when it formed following a pilot programme called Movin' On, funded by the then Hillary Commission.

At the helm for more than 20 years, he established Te Arawa Journeys outdoor pursuits and life skills programme for youths aged 10-15.

Durand was shoulder-tapped out of retirement to become the manager of Rotorua Youth Centre, where he worked for another two years before going back to his baby - the trust - where he worked until he died.

Laurie Durand has a signature beard. Photo / Ben Fraser

He was involved in the revival of waka ama in Aotearoa and in 1984 he was appointed chairman of a government youth advisory committee to put forward recommendations on major youth problems.

His wife of 35 years, Barbara MacLennan, said their love of youth advocacy brought them together as friends 50 years ago and they went on to have two children, Amy and Ella.

She said the family happily shared the "wonderful father" with the community because he had so much to give.

MacLennan said it was a huge shock to lose her "soul mate". On the day he died, she waved goodbye to him on her way to work from their Ohiwa bach as he tended to fishing nets he put out in the water the night before.

She got home from work later on Friday to find he wasn't there but the fish he had caught were gutted and prepared waiting in the fridge to be cooked for dinner.

"He had been in his happy place fishing."

It's not known why he was travelling back towards their home in Rotorua as they had intended to stay in Ohiwa for the weekend.

Community youth advocate Laurie Durand died in a crash on Friday. Photo / Suppliedy by Waka Ama NZ

She said she would cherish celebrating his 70th birthday just weeks earlier, and despite not being allowed to throw him an elaborate party - true to Durand's wish to remain under the radar - she said they had a lovely day together.

MacLennan, who is employed in workforce development in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, said her husband lived for the community and partnerships with Māori.

Former Rotorua Community Youth Centre Trust chairman Mike Keefe said Durand's death was a "massive loss to Rotorua".

"I don't think people realise what he did and the implications of that gap that's going to be left.

"There are hundreds of people out there today who are good citizens because of his input into their lives.

"His death has torn the city apart in the youth sector. But he's been an incredible mentor to the people who are now following in his footsteps."

Keefe said it wasn't just a "mighty totara" that had fallen with his death.

"We haven't just lost a forest, we have lost a significant piece of our landscape."

Laurie Durand has left a legacy. Photo / Ben Fraser

Rotorua mayor and friend Steve Chadwick said Durand was a humble and private man who influenced thousands of young people.

Fellow community stalwart Stewart Edward said Durand took the trust and developed it into what it was today.

"He was without parallel in his understanding of the sector and his contribution will not be matched."

Edward said Durand had vision, dedication, an entrepreneurial flair and a special knack of knowing how to tap into funding to get projects off the ground. He was also humble.

"We tried to get him nominated numerous times for honours and he flatly refused."

Te Waiariki Purea Trust manager Kiti Ransfield said trust whānau gathered yesterday in honour and remembrance of trust pioneers Laurie Durand, Koro Putu Mihaka, Mark Valach, Charmaine Hireme, Whiti Symon and John Chadwick.

"The power of Laurie's impact he had on people at the trust could be heard, felt and understood through people's stories going back 40 years right through to today."

Rotorua Youth Centre chief executive Jennifer Murray said Durand's support for the centre was just one of his legacies.

"His great knowledge, his relentless passion and unwavering commitment to the Rotorua rangatahi will be remembered for many years."

Waka Ama NZ chief executive officer Lara Collins said Durand was part of the whakapapa of waka ama in Aotearoa and had been a staunch supporter of its revival.

"Laurie got involved in those early waka ama days, laying lanes for a regatta, driving support boats, organising events and supporting local clubs to grow and flourish."

Laurie Durand at the Te Arawa Hoe Waka Festival at the Blue Lake (Tikitapu) in 2009. Photo / NZME

He had been involved with the Waka Ama Secondary School Nationals since its inception in 2002 and taking on the role of hosts in Rotorua. He had been a Waka Ama NZ board member since 2017.

Rotorua district councillor Mercia-Dawn Yates said she wanted to honour Durand in Māori as he honoured Māori people by working tirelessly to improve outcomes for Māori youth.

"He momo a Laurie. He ngākau māhaki, he ngākau aroha mō ngā rangatahi, mō ngā taiohi o tō tātau hapori me ngā iwi o Te Arawa. He tangata hai whakatīnana i te whakataukī rā - he aha te mea nui o te ao, he tangata, he tangata, he tangata.

(Laurie was a special kind of person who was kind and generous and had passion for youth and Te Arawa. He personified the saying, what is the most important thing in the world, it is people, it is people, it is people.)

According to his wishes, he will have a private service and community celebrations of his life will be advised at a later date.