OPINION

The Government says it has no immediate plans to apply for resource consent so that three Fenton St motels housing 170 homeless people comply with the district plan. All three motels are contracted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban development to offer accommodation to those in need. But like all motels offering accommodation for the homeless, it is against the district plan because motels are only consented to offer visitor accommodation on a short-term basis.

Read the full story: 'Staged approach' to ensuring homeless motels comply with district plan

What an absolute, utter shambles this whole homeless-in-motels thing has been.

- Michael M

Most of these homeless motels would not be needed if Labour hadn't destroyed the private rental market.

- Gregory S

In response to Gregory S: These hotels have been in use since mid-2020. Perhaps getting these people employed, off benefits and making positive (instead of negative) contributions to society is what you mean.

- David J

Just overturn the Government and stop my city from being a dumping ground. The cost of living & housing crises cannot be fixed in my lifetime.

- Neil L

Between the council and central government, the people of Rotorua have been so poorly treated.

- Philla A

There are a lot of rental properties available for rent in Rotorua, 81 on Trade Me when I looked on June 24. So why aren't these people moving out and taking up those properties?

- Ben S

This article is just depressing. Depressing for these poor people. It's even more depressing that the Government has encouraged this culture of dependence and all the societal damage and cycles of doom that go with it. Handing over money without consequence, tough management, education and respect for what it means is once again feeding the problem.

- Mark C

They need to be closed down. I personally will no longer be holidaying in Rotorua until the whole motel issue is sorted out. Maybe they should be calling Fenton Street; Slumville. It's terrible for the residents and it's drastically affecting tourism.

- Paul S

What a disaster. People need homes, not temporary motel accommodation. It's the children I care about - yes, they are better off in a motel than a car - but the kids deserve a proper home. However, it isn't easy as on the other side of the coin - Rotorua needs tourists and I got talking to two different groups of tourists near the airport pre-Covid that had stayed in motels that were also emergency housing. Neither group felt safe and were heading back to Germany and Canada with not good stories - word of mouth is powerful. Let's call time on it and start the transition to make motels for tourists again and get moving on building homes for people.

- Louise P

