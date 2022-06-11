Subscribers share their stories of being hacked and losing cash. Photo / Getty Images

A Rotorua woman says she wants to warn others after her bank account was hacked by a "lowlife" who made several online shopping purchases over the long weekend.

This has happened for years, it's not a scam, it's a hacker. I buy literally everything online and have only had my card hacked once years ago and I got the money back. Others I know also got their money returned. You can't really blame the bank for a hacker stealing your card details, or maybe someone at a store who photographs your card while you buy something, then uses it months later.

Monique F

That's nothing, how about investigating the extent of the crypto scams going around. Seriously! I was scammed NZ$1.5 million. And I am just a speck in the ocean of billion-dollar scam industry. I can see the wallets of the scammers on the blockchain and trace the money. But there is no legal protection, because it's crypto. I feel sorry for this lady, but seriously, that is nothing to the amount of money being drained out of society by blockchain scams. Billions and billions. Seriously there is some need for some real investigative journalism.

Daniel P

And then there's the possibility that a legitimate transaction with a company is undertaken and that business has been hacked. Happened to me but my bank's security team was on to it when the card was being used for a Lime scooter ride purchase in Los Angeles.

Garry P

Similar experience in Wellington. Bank blocked my card when I went to pay a dentist bill on the way out. I stormed round to the bank and they said it had been blocked because I bought a coffee in Queenstown 30 minutes earlier. I was flat out in the dentist's chair in Wellington at the time. Somehow they realised it was "out of character", so blocked it pending investigation. Apparently, that's how the hackers work. Try a small purchase and if that clears then they go for high-value items. Very pleased with the actions of the bank.

William W

The bank should reimburse. Their system has failed.

James B