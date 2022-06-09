Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua woman 'angry and violated' after scammer hacks bank account

6 minutes to read
Lyn Maner's bank account was targeted by a thief. Photos Supplied / Getty Images

Lyn Maner's bank account was targeted by a thief. Photos Supplied / Getty Images

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist



A Rotorua woman says she wants to warn others after her bank account was hacked by a "lowlife" who made several online shopping purchases over the long weekend.

Lyn Maner said she felt "angry

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.