A proposed 5.7 per cent rates rise has prompted a grand total of 10 submissions to Rotorua Lakes Council, highlighting some support and some concern from the community.

The submissions to the proposed increase come as part of a report expected to be presented to the council's Strategy, Policy and Finance Committee tomorrow, in which it will consider recommending the council adopt the rates rise as part of its Annual Plan 2022/23.

The report, written by council corporate planning and strategy manager Greg Kieck, said the annual plan was the "link" between the 2021 and 2031 Long-term Plan and the annual setting of rates and it was "consistent" with the plan.

The Long-term Plan states its first year – 2021/2022 – would have an average 9.2 per cent rate increase and an average of four per cent in the following nine years, with 5.7 per cent set down for 2023 and 4.5 per cent for 2024.

Kieck's report said there were "a number of risks and challenges" that were being "actively managed" to deliver work programmes within the Long-term Plan's funding envelope.

Because of this, while the council was not legally compelled to formally consult on the annual plan – as it had run a consultation on its Long-term Plan - it had sought public feedback on a discussion document on the topic.

A one-month engagement period ran from April 11 to May 11 and the council held two information evenings where the public could ask questions and provide feedback.

Other channels were "available" to the public, it said, including emailing or calling the council or providing feedback online.

Kieck's report said 10 people provided written feedback, which was provided to elected members but not provided to the public on the council's website as part of the agenda pack.

"Much of the feedback received did not respond to the content contained in the discussion document, was inaccurate and showed a lack of understanding of the principles on which the year two delivery has been set."

The report said it had categorised feedback under "key themes" which "reiterated" the reasoning for the council's "decision to date".

The summary of the feedback showed mixed views about the proposed 5.7 per cent rates rise and other topics.

Some agreed: "Rates increases need to be raised to deal with the effect of inflation on costs" - while others disagreed: "People are struggling and you need to cut costs to save rates".

Others highlighted strategy: "The Homes and Thriving Communities Strategy is given far higher attention by [the] council than any other strategy" and "It is inspiring to see [the] council's homes and thriving communities strategic framework coming into effect through the Long-term Plan".

One submitter said they were concerned about "over-commitment" to "vanity, legacy and iwi partnership projects", one requested independent reviews of project expenditure and others lauded the council's "commitment" to the Rotorua Museum and Sir Howard Morrison Centre.

If the committee's recommendation goes ahead, the council is expected to consider adopting the proposed rates rise on June 30.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the council chamber from 9.30 am. It is also viewable via livestream on the council website or via its YouTube channel.

