The new camera technology will detect thermal energy on chimneys and flues which show unlawful use of wood burner. Photo / NZME

New infrared camera technology will help detect illegal, non-compliant wood burner use in Rotorua from today.

Rotorua has historically had some of New Zealand's worst wintertime air quality, largely due to smoke from domestic home heating, a Bay of Plenty Regional Council media statement said.

The regional council and the Rotorua community have worked to phase out old, inefficient solid fuel wood burners, and have seen notable air quality improvements over the past 15 years.

The initiative would support the ongoing efforts to improve air quality in the Rotorua airshed.

The statement said the new thermal imaging camera technology would detect thermal energy on chimneys and flues which show unlawful use of wood burners.

If the use of illegal wood burners was identified, the council's compliance officers would follow up with the occupants.

The cameras do not see through walls or glass, nor show any human activity within houses.

The compliance monitoring would help ensure everyone was doing the right thing by only using clean and permitted heating.

The regional council's compliance manager Stephen Mellor said the new thermal imaging cameras supported a staged approach to compliance and enforcement in the Rotorua airshed and acknowledged the community's continued efforts in improving wintertime air quality.

"Everyone needs to double-check their wood burners to ensure they are legal to use," Mellor said.

"Clean air is important for whānau, friends and protecting our environment. Please do your bit this winter - if you see our compliance officers, remember they're part of our community and working towards our collective goal of improving air quality.

"These heating rules are in place to protect our most vulnerable to the adverse health effects of air pollution. The health of our environment and communities is at the heart of what we do."

To report any smoky fires, call the council's 24/7 pollution hotline on 0800 884 883.

To check the legal status of your wood burner, contact Rotorua Lakes Council and ask if your property has been issued a solid fuel burner building consent.

