Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard wants the city to stand together to solve its problems. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

Rotorua locals know what we mean when we say our city is a great place to live, work, and play.

We all get passionate when we see our city encountering a rough patch because we know it's such a great community to be part of.

That passion is a wonderful thing, but it can also make the problem worse if we aren't constructive with our criticism.

It is easy to see the problems and complain about them. It's tempting to lay blame and repeat one-liners about our local issues. But such commentary only inflames the problem and contributes to our reputational hit — while creating a juicy, but damaging, new headline.

It takes a bit more mahi, understanding, and collective effort to develop the solutions – and everyone has a responsibility to contribute to the solutions, whether you are a business owner, ratepayer, or public or private employee.

If we were an alien looking into Rotorua dispassionately, we would see all the symptoms of low employment.

This can manifest as rising crime rates, welfare dependence, and fear for public safety. And we would also see the same issues manifesting across the country in what is a national trend.

We would see lower-than-average incomes, coupled with a chronic housing shortage. This means low home ownership, rising property and rental prices, and increasing homelessness.

The alien would then look for a detailed city development plan to guide the investment that is needed, so we can work our way out of difficulty.

And although such plans exist, the alien might marvel at the lack of exposure and public understanding of this plan.

They may quickly conclude this is causing indecision about investment in the city and wonder how we could waste our efforts playing the blame game, instead of working toward solutions, together.

Rotorua has so many natural advantages such as our lakes, forests, geothermal, cultural uniqueness, and whānau atmosphere.

Rotorua has natural advantages such as lakes, forests, geothermal, cultural uniqueness, and whānau atmosphere. Photo / Felix Desmarais

From my perspective, there are only a small number of drivers of the problems which haven't been adequately addressed — planning, investment, housing, and employment.

This year is the time for courageous leadership in Rotorua so we can make the change. In my view, our local body elections in October give us the chance to start with new brooms, new philosophies, and a renewed spirit of togetherness.

I believe we can sweep away the past, by building a visionary new future for Rotorua.

If we are to do this (and we most certainly can) we'll need brave leadership and a community that comes together to confront the issues.

This is not just a council problem. It is everyone's business. Let's get the community, businesses, mana whenua, Rotorua NZ, and the council working together for everyone.

We've already made a good start with the medium-density housing decision, new subdivisions, and the lakefront and forest projects.

There's also the development of Wai Ariki spa, rapidly increasing new housing starts and numerous other kaupapa.

But much more is needed.

We need a clear, public, and unequivocal city development plan, to give guidance as to where we need the investment and policies that encourage this investment.

We need lots of new houses, more jobs, and a low tolerance for bad behaviour (which are key parts of the package).

Come on Rotorua, stand up and be brave. We can fix this together — it's our city, and we love it.

• Bryce Heard is the chief executive of the Rotorua Business Chamber