Sir Toby Curtis' main emphasis was that we learn to pronounce te reo correctly, says a reader. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

I was amazed at the responses from some Premium Debate correspondents on the remarks of Sir Toby Curtis.

In my view, Sir Toby did not demand that every New Zealander should learn te reo.

His main emphasis was that we learn to pronounce te reo correctly.

As a former teacher, I noted that te reo pronunciation (names, place names, etc) - was frequently taught as a matter of course by those with the knowledge, not in formal lessons, but by incorporating it in almost any lesson.

Today, I believe this practice is far more widespread.

Working with young Māori students, I saw how vital it was to learn how to pronounce their Māori names correctly.

I applaud the widespread increase in the use of te reo in media such as radio and television.

How sad that no mention was made by any Premium Debate correspondents of Sir Toby's considerable achievements, especially in the field of education. (Abridged)

Jackie Evans

Rotorua

It's council's bill

Jo-Anne La Grouw (Letters, April 13) cited the local bill currently before Parliament as "Tamati Coffey's Rotorua Representation Bill" - a statement that needs to be corrected for factual accuracy.

It is in fact the Rotorua District Council (Representation Arrangements) Bill, which was passed by a significant majority of the democratically elected councillors on our council. Nine councillors voted for it, with only two against.

Our councillors voted to use the parliamentary process to enact a local bill

that allows a bespoke representation arrangement to prevail over a one-size-fits-all representation formula. That's democracy in action.

While I am the sponsor of the bill, it's the Rotorua Lakes Council's bill. Let's get the facts right, please.

Tamati Coffey

Labour list MP, Waiariki

