OPINION

Straight-shooter Sir Toby Curtis, who is stepping down as chairman of Te Arawa Lakes Trust, says one thing stands in the way of his ultimate dream of Māori and Pākehā co-governance: Pākehā reluctance to fully embrace te reo Māori and culture.

"We take it for granted that Māori can pronounce every Pākehā word correctly. I am looking forward to the time when every Pākehā can say every Maori word correctly. Until that happens, we will not be running the country together the proper way," he said.

It is possible for children to learn multiple languages from birth with almost zero effort if they are immersed in them. Many migrant parents often choose to use their native language at home, secure in the knowledge their children will learn English outside the home. For many children, gaining immersive exposure to a second language is not easily achievable. Our schools are failing to teach critical subjects like mathematics and science to a level that is competitive with leading OECD countries. Furthermore, there is an immense deficit in the area of detecting and addressing the issues affecting the developmental well-being of children (sexual abuse, drug use, family violence, nutrition, healthcare, ADHD etc). Arguably every school needs a psychologist and nurse on-site to deal with these problems. With finite class time and teaching resources and a shortfall in funding, if we were to invest resources in a second language it should be globally relevant with a clear financial benefit.

- Richard M

I do not see how all New Zealanders speaking fluent Māori will benefit anyone or the country? If people chose to learn any second language that is up to the individual. Our children are leaving school in droves and have trouble with the written and spoken English language, maths and other subjects.

- Nick C

"We take it for granted that Māori can pronounce every Pākehā word correctly." Ermm, no we don't. No one even expects Māori to speak Māori, so why should Pākehā? We already speak four languages in our household, each language has a significant value to us as we regularly travel to the countries that require this language, Māori is not one of them. I don't see any benefit or value to learning Māori; in my view there is no international value, no business value, and a tiny bit of cultural benefit but given that a lot of Maori don't even speak it, what's the point?

- Adrian K

Even Europeans leaving our school system can not pronounce English properly nor use correct grammar. Some newsreaders are even starting to pronounce European place names with emphasis on Māori vowel sounds. I guess this is the result when English is not a legally recognised official language of NZ. NZ has only two official languages, Sign and Māori. Ironic, is it not, that English made the country what it is today, yet sign takes precedence in legal standing.

- Ross H

In reply to Ross H: "Ironic is it not that English made the country it is today..." Not relevant and not necessarily correct. We could have been speaking any language as our main language, including te reo, for the last 162 years and still "progressed". There are plenty of such examples around the world, where non-English languages are the primary language. That sign language is one of NZ's official languages is a red herring. Given the widespread use of the English language in NZ and that it is compulsory in schools, the fact that it is not an official language, has obviously not caused any significant harm.

- Tim T

I'm happy to be taught pronunciation principles, but not the whole language. When so many kids are absent, and can't achieve in maths and English, those are the problems we need to solve, not diverting invaluable class time on something that is just to please a few and won't reach those who are on the streets instead of in the classroom anyway.

- Stephen H

