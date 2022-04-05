Some Rotorua motels. including along Fenton St, are used to house homeless. Photo / NZME

"Build the wall" was the catch-pharse of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in reference to stopping undocumented immigrants entering the US from Mexico.

While controversial, perhaps this is what Rotorua needs to keep "others" from sullying our once beautiful city - after all, what price can you truly put on a sense of safety and pure aesthetics? As we all know, it's not Rotorua citizens causing trouble.

In line with Todd McClay's incredible idea of "a 'sinking lid policy' to ensure no more out-of-towners come to Rotorua for housing", I propose that Rotorua builds a wall.

The wall will be constructed across main arterial routes with checkpoints in place. Security will require travellers to prove they have a Rotorua address or fixed plans to leave Rotorua after their stay. Anyone who doesn't meet these conditions will be turned around or face imprisonment for breaking my proposed "Make Rotorua Beautiful Again" bylaw.

Yes, this plan may be extreme, but it's difficult to see how else we can stop unhoused people travelling to Rotorua in a selfish pursuit of housing.

Or perhaps the council could follow the district plan to ensure the right housing solutions are in the right place for the benefit of all.

Ryan Gray

Rotorua

Council not putting up a fight

There are out-of-towners being sent to Rotorua to live in new Kāinga Ora homes.

We never used to have these numbers of people needing homes here, so how come the Government is buying up land and building so many here?

Rotorua ratepayers and residents don't even hear about Government purchases until we read it in the paper. We managed to feed people in need here but over the last two years we have been inundated.

I think the Government realises that Rotorua Council doesn't put up a fight and say "Stop, enough is enough. Go elsewhere. You're ruining a once beautiful city. Buy up other cities. Rotorua is over it."

Viv Radley

Rotorua

