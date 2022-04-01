The site on Owhata Rd where 50 to 60 new homes will be built for the needy. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua is again having more properties bought by the Government to build multiple emergency homes (News, March 30).

I would like to know in how many other cities is the Government buying land and building multiple emergency homes in such quick succession - or is Rotorua its main focus?

When tenanted, does the Government have property managers doing three-monthly inspections to see if these homes are being cared for or trashed?

And I know there are maintenance people employed to repair and replace items in government housing, so how much does this cost the taxpayer each year?

It would be interesting to see answers to these questions.

Viv Radley

Rotorua

Crimes of war

The Russian Government explicitly denies it is at war in Ukraine.

Should captured Russians, such as bomber pilots, known to have killed Ukraine civilians therefore be accused of manslaughter?

Mark Collet

Rotorua

Access denial response 'scary'

The National Party's police spokesman, Mark Mitchell, has been denied access to our most senior police officers (News, March 30).

The reason Police Minister Poto Williams has given is they are too busy to meet the former policeman.

In my view, what an extraordinary and frankly scary response.

Could it be that senior officers might have something to say about police morale and usage in recent times?

David Hill

Tauranga

