Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post introduces new Opinion section columnists

4 minutes to read
Our new stable of opinion writers. Photo / Getty Images

Our new stable of opinion writers. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua Daily Post

The Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post have added new columnists to their stable of opinion writers.

Former senior detective and Police Ten 7 host Graham Bell, Rotorua businessman and leader

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.