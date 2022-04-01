Our new stable of opinion writers. Photo / Getty Images

The Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post have added new columnists to their stable of opinion writers.

Former senior detective and Police Ten 7 host Graham Bell, Rotorua businessman and leader Ngahi Bidois, Tauranga doctor Tony Farrell, and Bay of Plenty journalists Sonya Bateson and Michele Hunter join Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, Dawn Picken and Rob Rattenbury in the general opinion-writing ranks.

NZME Bay of Plenty regional editor Scott Inglis said he was excited the newsroom had added extra firepower to the Opinion sections.

Both titles would continue to publish locally-written editorials, and the best of NZ Herald and guest opinion columns.

"Opinion is an important part of the content we offer, providing a platform for debate and engaging with readers. I look forward to reading some more great columns in our Opinion sections and encourage readers to write letters to the editor in response."

Bidois, Farrell, Picken and Hunter will write for the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend and Rotorua Daily Post Weekend on a four-week rotation. Bateson will join weekly columnists Raukawa-Tait and Rattenbury.

Here is more information about our columnists:

Retired Detective Inspector Graham Bell.

Graham Bell

Graham Bell spent 33 years in the New Zealand Police, retiring at the rank of Detective Inspector in Rotorua, where he was the Bay of Plenty District crime manager.

He was awarded the Queens Service Medal in 2001 and named as one of 16 New Zealanders who had "made a difference" that year.

He also presented Police Ten 7 on television from 2002 until 2014.

Bell is known for his frank and colourful descriptions of criminals and forthright approach to crime and policing.

He will write columns as issues arise in the community and our wider society.

Ngahi Bidois.

Ngahi Bidois

Ngahi Bidois is a leader, businessman, motivational speaker, author, director, educator, husband, father and koro - and the writer of a new column, "Ōku whakaaro - My thoughts".

Bidois says he is pleased to be presenting his thoughts through the local newspaper and will usually write every four weeks in the weekend editions. Check out his column on the challenge of change today.

Tony Farrell.

Tony Farrell

Tony Farrell has been a general practitioner for 30 years.

He is a Mount Medical Centre director and a Fellow of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners.

Farrell has a special interest in mental health and addiction and is a trustee of Hanmer Clinic and chair of Alcohol Action NZ.

He enjoys golf at the Mount Maunganui Golf Club and has three children who enjoy the Mount's sun and surf lifestyle.

Michele Hunter.

Michele Hunter

Michele Hunter is a former Bay of Plenty Times chief reporter, local business owner and mum of two school-age children.

She is Tauranga born and bred - with opinions on most things.

You'll often find her by the water – sea or lake - enjoying all this great region has to offer.

Sonya Bateson.

Sonya Bateson

Sonya Bateson is a writer, reader, and crafter raising her family in Tauranga.

She is a millennial who enjoys eating avocado on toast, drinking lattes and defying stereotypes.

As a sceptic, she reserves the right to change her mind when presented with new evidence.

Bateson's column will run on Fridays.

Dawn Picken.

Dawn Picken

Dawn Picken has written for NZME since 2014 after a career in television news and marketing in the United States.

Picken teaches in the business department of Toi Ohomai, where she shares stories of leadership and change.

She arrived in the Bay of Plenty for a six-month sabbatical with her two children in 2011. Today, they are New Zealand citizens.

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait.

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

Wednesday columnist Merepeka Raukawa-Tait's early career years were spent working in Switzerland.

She has worked in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors.

Of Te Arawa, she is outspoken about issues that affect communities.

She says leadership, or lack thereof, drives her crazy.

Rob Rattenbury.

Rob Rattenbury

When Rob Rattenbury retired six years ago he decided to finish off and publish a book on his younger life in policing.

The book was reviewed by the Whanganui Chronicle, went well and resulted in his writing a weekly column that is now published in the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post.

He is now self-employed as a writer and Monday columnist - so much for retirement.