Rotorua Daily Post

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: Jane Campion's Serena and Venus Williams comment backfired

3 minutes to read
Jane Campion wins Best Director at the Oscars for The Power of the Dog. Video / TVNZ

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
By
Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is a columnist for the Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION

It's not only kids that say the maddest things - adults do too.

But it can backfire.

When she won the 2022 Critics Award earlier this month, Jane Campion commented, when accepting, that Venus

